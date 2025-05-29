Youth dies by suicide in Ranjangaon

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

A youth from Ranjangaon Shenpunji allegedly died by committimg suicide by hanging himself at his residence on Wednesday.

The deceased has been identified as Suresh Thorat (36, New Bharatnagar, Ranjangaon Shenpunji). Around 12.30 pm on Wednesday, Suresh reportedly tied a saree to an iron pipe on the ceiling of his house and hanged himself. Upon discovering the situation, locals Sandeep Singare and Pandurang Shinde rushed Suresh to government medical college and hospital(GMCH), where doctors declared him dead after examination. M. Waluj police have registered the case as an accidental death. The exact reason behind the suicide remains unclear.