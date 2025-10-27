Youth dies by suicide in Satara

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

A young man died by suicide by hanging himself in a bathroom in the Satara area on Monday (Oct 27) around 10:30 am . The incident took place near the Renukamata Temple arch at Swami complex.

The deceased has been identified as Sandeep Ganpat Shende (28), a resident of Wadod Bazaar, Phulambri. Sandeep’s parents work as laborers. For the past six years, he had been working at a mess near the Renuka Temple and staying at Swami complex.

On Monday morning, he went to the bathroom but did not come out for a long time. When other mess workers tried to check, they found the door locked. After breaking it open, Sandeep was found hanging.

The Satara police were informed immediately. Upon reaching the spot, police took Sandeep to GMCH, where doctors declared him dead. The reason behind the suicide is yet to be ascertained. Further investigation is underway.