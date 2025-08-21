Youth dies by suicide in Wadgaon Kolhati

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

A 35-year-old man from Wadgaon Kolhati ended his life by hanging himself at his residence on August 20 around 5 am.

The deceased has been identified as Sandeep Devre (native of Sunphal, Chopda tehsil, Jalgaon district; currently residing at Gat No. 6, Wadgaon Kolhati, Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar). He was found unconscious after tying a rope to the staircase railing inside his house. Locals Hilal Patil and Manohar Saner rushed him to Government Medical College and Hospital(GMCH) for treatment, but doctors declared him dead at 8 am, before treatment could begin. A case has been registered at Waluj MIDC police station.