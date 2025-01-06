Youth dies of electric shock in Kannad

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

A 24-year-old youth died of electrocution after he came in touch with a live current cable passing in front of his house at Nagad Tanda (in Kannad tehsil) on January 5 afternoon.

The name of the deceased is Manoj Shantilal Chavan.

After sustaining severe injuries, he was rushed to Kannad health centre. However, the doctors declared him dead on examination. Kannad rural police registered the case.