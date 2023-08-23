Youth drowns in pond

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: A 17-year-old youth was drowned in a pond near Sai Tekadi in Deolai on Tuesday evening. The deceased has been identified as Tushar Amarnath Chindaliya (Anandnagar, Garkheda).

According to details, Tushar was studying in the 11th standard of Deogir college. He left the house with his two friends on last evening by telling the family members that he was going out to play them.

He went to Sai Tekadi in Deolai to wander with friends. The youths saw a pond when they were returning home.

They could not resist the attraction and entered the pond, despite the fact that they did know swimming. Tushar started drowning as he did not judge the deepth of water.

His friends cried for the help but, the help reached the spot late as the area is mostly desserted.

He was takenout from the pond and taken to Government Medical College and Hospital however, he died on the way. ASI Madan Nagargoje from Chikalthana Police Station is on the case.

Tushar was eleder son of the family. His father a private driver while mother is housewife. He has younger brother.