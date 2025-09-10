Youth drowns in river at Gangapur

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: An 18-year-old youth who had to graze cattle drowned in the Shivna River area at Sanav village, in Gangapur tehsil of the district, on Wednesday afternoon. The deceased has been identified as Aqib Anis Shaikh (Sanav, Gangapur).

According to details, Aqib Shaikh, a youth, had gone to feed cattle in the Shivna river area on Wednesday. He slipped and fell into the river water around 3.30 pm. He drowned as he could not swim.

When people from nearby areas came to know about this, they informed the villagers. The villagers reached the spot. Those who knew how to swim jumped into the river and searched for Aqib, but he was not found.

On receiving information about this, the Shillegaon police also reached the spot.

They called the fire brigade team of Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar Municipal Corporation. The NDRF personnel also arrived at the spot. They searched for Aqib in the river water and his body was found some distance away at 5 pm.

The body was sent to the Primary Health Centre at Lasur Station for post-mortem. Aqib is survived by his mother, father, one brother and two sisters.