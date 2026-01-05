Youth drowns in well

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

Ganesh Eknath Wagh (35) died after drowning in a well, reportedly after misjudging its depth while entering it, possibly for swimming.

The incident occurred around 11 am on Monday at Adgaon in the Zalta area. An electrician who also farmed, Ganesh did not return home on Sunday evening, prompting his family to search for him. On Monday morning, his clothes were found near the well on his farm.

Following the information, police sub-inspector Uttam Nagargoje reached the spot on the instructions of Chikalthana police inspector Ravikiran Darwade. As the well was about 70–80 feet deep, the fire brigade was called. Fire officer Vinayak Kadam and firefighters H. Y. Ghuge, Ajinkya Bhagat, Pranal Suryavanshi, Mansub Sapkal and Yogesh Dudhe recovered Ganesh’s body from the well. Police said he may have entered the well at night but drowned after failing to gauge the water level. He is survived by his wife and three children.