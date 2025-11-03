Youth drowns while rescuing cow from pond

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

A 25-year-old youth drowned in the Pazhar pond at Gurudhanora village, Gangapur tehsil, on Sunday evening while trying to save a cow that had fallen into the water.

The cow lost its balance while drinking water and slipped into the pond. Its legs were tied, making it impossible to swim or climb out. Seeing the animal struggle, Raju Bhosale (25, Gurudhanora), rushed to help. He removed his clothes, kept them on the bank, and entered the pond to rescue the cow. However, since he could not swim, he misjudged the depth and drowned along with the animal. The incident came to light around 7.30 pm.

----------

Fire brigade recovers body

When Raju did not return home by evening, his anxious parents began searching for him. Villagers later noticed the dead cow floating in the pond and found Raju’s clothes on the bank. They immediately alerted the Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar fire brigade. Acting promptly, firefighters Wasim Pathan, Ritesh Kasture, and driver Ramdas Raut recovered Raju’s body around 7.30 pm. It was later sent to the Gangapur Government Hospital for post-mortem.

-------

Family migrated for livelihood

Raju’s family originally belonged to Sarola village in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar tehsil. About a year and a half ago, they migrated to Gurudhanora in search of livelihood and took up farming. Raju is survived by his parents, two brothers, and a sister.