Youth duped for Rs 1.10 L on pretext of helping to get job

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: A youth from Vaijapur was duped for Rs 1.10 lakh by a Mumbai-based conman on the pretext of helping the former in getting a job at Dubai Airport.

According to details, Mukesh Padamsinha Rajput (Pardeshi Galli, Vaijapur) was an education unemployed. He owns a farm in Nandgaon and does farming sometimes. He was acquainted with Wajid Shaikh Shabbir from the tehsil. Wajid Shaikh informed Mukesh that his friend Sajid Khan Razzak Kahn (Mumbai) had helped Sohel Khan and Sarfaraz Khan (both from Vaijapur) to get a job at Dubai Airport. Wajid also assured Mukesh to help in getting a job in Dubai. Mukesh agreed to his offer.

Sajid Khan came to the house of Tamij Shaikh Laddu on January 24, 2020. Wajid took Mukesh to Tamij’s house and got him acquainted with Sajid. The accused informed the complainant that the former had helped many youths to get jobs in Sharjah Travels Agency and if he (Mukesh) wants a job, he would have to pay Rs 1.10 lakh as expenses for lodging and meal.

Believing in him, Mukesh sent the amount online in three parts on Sajid Khan’s account. However, the accused avoided helping to the job citing the reason for the lockdown and also refused to return the money. On realising the cheating, Mukesh lodged a complaint with the police.