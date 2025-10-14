Youth duped of Rs 5L under pretext of getting job in Forest office

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

A gang of three people duped a young man named Saurabh Balaji Wagh (21) from Sillod tehsil of ₹5 lakh by luring him with a fake promise of a government job in the Department of Forest (DoF) for ₹7 lakh. They claimed that the offer letter would be handed over by Maharashtra Cabinet Minister Dada Bhuse himself. When Saurabh realised he had been cheated and asked for his money back, he was assaulted and threatened with death. Pundaliknagar Police Station has registered a case against the main accused Rohan Vinod Jadhav and his two accomplices.

Saurabh, who hails from a farmer's family, works in an event company in the city to fund his education. In March, he came into contact with Rohan, who claimed his father, Vinod Jadhav, was a manager at a nationalised bank and had close ties with ministers. He further promised Saurabh a job in the DoF through his uncle's contacts, for which he demanded ₹7 lakh, assuring him that the appointment letter would be handed over personally by minister Bhuse. Saurabh believed him.

In May 2025, Saurabh handed over ₹50,000 along with his educational documents in Shivajinagar. Rohan’s friend, Kartik Jadhav, was also present at the time. On May 21, Rohan visited Saurabh’s native village, Sarati, and took another ₹50,000. On May 26, he collected another ₹70,000 in the city.

Attempt to extort more money in Mumbai

Rohan continued to extract money from Saurabh under various pretexts. Some of the money was transferred to the accounts of Rohan’s mother, and his friends Gokul Pradhan and Rishikesh Pawar. On August 9, Rohan took Saurabh to Mumbai under the pretense of giving him the appointment letter and claimed he would arrange a meeting with minister Dada Bhuse. However, he left Saurabh stranded near Churchgate and later in the evening demanded another ₹40,000. That’s when Saurabh became suspicious and returned home by train. Even after that, on Rohan’s instructions, Saurabh gave ₹10,000 to Rohan's friend, Kartik Giri.

Assault and threats

Taking advantage of Saurabh’s young age, the accused deceived him for several months. Saurabh repeatedly asked for his money back, but they kept refusing. By then, Saurabh had already paid a total of ₹5 lakh. During this period, Rohan even physically assaulted him. On September 3, when Saurabh and his father again confronted Rohan, he assaulted and threatened them.

Finally, Saurabh filed a complaint with Police Inspector Ashok Bhandare at the Pundaliknagar Police Station. As soon as the case was registered, Rohan and his accomplices went absconding. PSI Arjun Raut is conducting further investigation.