Youth Festival concludes in celebration

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The two-day district-level youth festival was concluded on Saturday evening in the presence of renowned actress Smita Gondkar. The artists accepted the awards amidst the sound of drums and whistles.

The youth festival was jointly organised by D. Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada University and Deogiri College at the college campus on Friday and Saturday.

The presence of young artists in the courtyard in front of the main stage, Srujanrang, increased the enthusiasm of the young artists. Senior member of the MSP Mandal Panditrao Harshe presided over the function while Principal Dr Ashok Tejankar, director Dr Kailas Ambhure, Cultural Coordinator Dr Ganesh Mohite and othes were present.

In his introductory speech, director Dr Kailash Ambhure said about 985 youth artists from 151 colleges e participated in the festival.

There were 412 boys and 571 girls. While 204 team managers, including 131 men and 103 women, were present. Before the valedictory g ceremony, the General Secretary of MSP Mandal MLC Satish Chavan visited various theaters.

Principal Dr Ashok Tejankar said that time, discipline and rules were strictly followed in this festival, the participation and enthusiasm of the student artists in this festival was immense.