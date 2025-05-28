Youth Festival fees increased after 13 yrs

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The administration of Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada University has increased the entry fee of the Youth Festival by Rs 50. The university administration clarified that the fee was increased from Rs 25 to Rs 50 in the academic year 2012-13 for the Central Youth Festival.

Students were given only Rs 80 as a daily allowance at that time. In the meantime, this allowance was increased to Rs 120.

In the Management Council meeting held on December 18, 2024, the daily allowance of students was increased from Rs 120 to Rs 300.

The increased allowance will be borne by the concerned college itself. Also, the MC approved the holding of the district-wise Youth Festival from this year. The decision taken by the Youth Festival Advisory Board in January 2025 was approved in the meeting of the Management Council on May 26, 2025.

There will be six festivals this year, including four separate festivals from four districts, the final regional festival, and the newly launched 'Folk Arts Festival'.

Registrar Dr Prashant Amritkar said that considering all the factors, this fee increase was made in the advisory committee meeting of the Student Welfare Board.

“75 per cent of the amount collected from this fee will be deposited with the university and 25 per cent will be deposited with the concerned college. After 13 years, the fee was increased,” he said.