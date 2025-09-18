Youth festival to begin with grand procession

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The District-level Youth Festival of Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada University will commence with a grand procession ‘Shobhayatra’ at 8 am September 19.

Extensive preparations have been made for the festival. The district youth festival of Bamu will be held at Deogiri College on September 19 and 20.

Around 1,000 young artists from 151 colleges will participate in the festival. Minister for Social Justice and Guardian Minister Sanjay Shirsat will inaugurate the festival at 9.30 am on Friday.

Vice-Chancellor Dr Vijay Fulari will preside over the function. MSP Mandal members Trimbakrao Pathrikar and Rajendra More will preside over the function.

Principal Dr Ashok Tejankar, director of Students Development Board Dr Kailas Ambure and Cultural Coordinator Dr Ganesh Mohite will also grace the event.

A total of 151 colleges from the district are participating in the festival. A total of 985 artists will take part, including 412 boys and 571 girls. There will also be 204 team managers, comprising 131 men and 103 women. The festival will feature 20 art forms divided into five groups.

After this event, the Central Youth Festival of all four districts will be held on the university campus from September 27 to 29.

Out of 151 Colleges, 91 will present tableaux in the procession. These tableaux will depict themes such as national integration, farmers’ issues, Indian culture, national festivals, and challenges faced by youth.

For the smooth execution of the festival, 25 committees have been formed. A review meeting was held on Thursday evening, in the presence of Principal Dr Ashok Tejankar, Dr Kailas Ambure and Dr Kishor Shirsat. Cultural Coordinator of the college Dr Ganesh Mohite said that an inspection of the main auditorium and all performance stages was carried out.