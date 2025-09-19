Youth festival to conclude today with actress Smita Gondkar

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

The ongoing Youth Festival will wrap up today with actress Smita Gondkar gracing the valedictory function. On the occasion, 65 prizes in individual and musical art categories will be awarded.

Out of 55 registered teams, 50 took part in the festival’s quiz competition. The contest had 50 questions carrying 100 marks, with 60 minutes allotted. Dr. Kailas Abhure, Director of the Student Welfare Department, inaugurated the event. Coordinators Dr. Vishnu Patil, Dr. Ganesh Mohite, Dr. Sanjay Shinde, Dr. Manik Bhatane, and Prof. Samadhan Khalase were present. After the written round, six top teams have qualified for the oral round, scheduled for Saturday. The festival has showcased strong participation and enthusiasm from students, with competitions highlighting both knowledge and talent.