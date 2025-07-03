Youth found hanging at Indiranagar residence
By Lokmat English Desk | Updated: July 3, 2025 22:00 IST2025-07-03T22:00:04+5:302025-07-03T22:00:04+5:30
Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar A 24-year-old man died by suicide at his residence in Indiranagar, Baijipura, on Thursday morning. The deceased ...
Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar
A 24-year-old man died by suicide at his residence in Indiranagar, Baijipura, on Thursday morning.
The deceased has been identified as Shoaib Aslam Khan. The incident occurred around 11 am while other family members were engaged in household chores. Shoaib was found hanging in the kitchen. No suicide note was recovered from the scene.Open in app