Youth held for stealing two mobile handsets from shop in Cannaught Place

Aurangabad, Jan 15:

The Cidco police have arrested a mobile thief Ambersingh Suraj Ghusinge (22, resident of Kauchalwadi, Rohilgad in Ambad tehsil) for stealing two handsets of valuing Rs 30,000, under the pretext of buying them, from a mobile shop, situated in Cannaught Place on Wednesday. The police have recovered expensive mobiles from his possession.

According to the complaint, Mohammed Ziauddin Mohammed Abdul Hamed (resident of Asifiya Colony in Town Hall) owns Hanfis Mobile Shoppee in Cannaught Place. On January 12, Ambersingh, stepped into his shop to buy a mobile phone. He succeeded in stealing two handsets. On realising about the theft, the shop owner lodged a complaint with the Cidco police station. The police launched a search for him and succeeded in nabbing him.

Under the guidance of police inspector Sambhaji Pawar, the team comprising ASI E B Chavan, head constable Prakash Dongre, police naik Erfan Khan, Vishal Sonawane, Amol Shinde and Sagar Shirsaat performed the task.