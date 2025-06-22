Youth held with swords in violation of arms ban

A 25-year-old man from Kesapuri village, Bidkin was arrested for allegedly possessing three illegal swords at his residence, in violation of the arms ban imposed by the district administration.

The accused, identified as Kishor Sarode, was found with three iron swords valued around Rs 1,500 along with matching scabbards and a white-green plastic sack. The raid was conducted on June 21 around 11.40 pm at his house, based on specific information received by the police. According to police sub-inspector Manoj Jadhav, the swords were without any legal permit and were found during a surprise inspection at the location around 8.15 pm the same day. A case has been registered at the Bidkin police station.