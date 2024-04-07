Youth, his brother booked for abetting girl engineer to end life

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: A youth and his brother were booked with Begumpura Police Station for abetting a young engineer to end her life.

According to the details, the girl got acquainted with her friend’s brother (considered) while pursuing an information technology course in a college. Their acquaintance turned into friendship and then into love. The accused repeatedly exploited her for five years on the pretext of marriage. When the girl asked him for marriage, the youth refused to marry her by telling her that she belongs to a lower caste.

The girl who was an IT engineer, was shocked over this and consumed poison on March 30. She died while undergoing treatment on Saturday. A case of torture and abetment to suicide against the youth and his brother was registered with Begampura Police Station.

The accused are identified as Pankaj Ganesh Rawalkar (N-2, Jai Bhawaninagar) and his brother Ashish Rawalkar. In a complaint lodged by the deceased girl's father, it was stated that the victim had met her friend's brother (supposed) Pankaj while studying in IT college.

The acquaintance between Pankaj and the victim turned into friendship and then love.

Pankaj informed the girl that he would get married once he got a job and developed physical relations with her. The girl also gave this information to her parents. Pankaj took her to different parts of the city in 2019 and exploited her.

Meanwhile, the girl got a job in a big IT company in Pune. Pankaj also started living with her in a flat in Pune. The girl was paying the entire cost of the place.

He also started taking money from her by threatening to malign her image. The girl left Pune and reached the city. She insisted on Pankaj to get married. He said he could not marry her as she belongs to a lower caste.

Shocked over this, the girl went to the village, near Sillegaon, and took poison on March 30. She died in a private hospital on Saturday while undergoing the treatment. The girl's father lodged a complaint with Begampura Police Station. The spot of the incident is within the limits of Silegaon Police Station. Begumpura Police Station handed over the case to Silegaon Police Station.