Youth injured in accident dies

Aurangabad, May 28:

A youth was severely injured after his speeding motorcycle rammed a car parked along the Aurangabad - Waluj Road near Laxmi-Mata Mandir on May 22. The deceased Prakash Ankush Edke (Indiranagar, Garkheda) and his friend Anil Nanabhau Adhav were going on a bike (MH 20 BT 7392) when their motorcycle dashed to a parked car. Both were injured and Edke died while undergoing treatment. The car incurred huge losses and hence the car owner Shailesh Tibdewal (Akshaydeep Complex, Cidco N-3) lodged a complaint of careless driving with the Cantonment police station on Tuesday. Accordingly, a case has been registered against deceased Edke.