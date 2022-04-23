Youth jumps before train in presence of friend

Aurangabad, April 21:

A youth preparing for the CA examination ended his life by jumping in front of a running train at Sangramnagar railway gate in presence of his friend on Tuesday night.

The deceased has been identified as Rupesh Deigambar Devade (24, Ajabnagar, Aurangabad). In the preliminary information, he might have taken this extreme step over a love affair.

Rupesh is a native of Sillod tehsil and was staying in the city for educational purpose. He was a clever student and aspired to be a CA. He was staying in a rented room at Ajabnagar with his partner Nilesh Kothale.

On Tuesday night, Rupesh had dinner with Nilesh at the mess. Later, he went to meet his friend Ashwajeet Jadhav. He took him out on his motorcycle towards Sangramnagar flyover. Rupesh stopped and took Ashwajeet towards the railway track. A train was coming on the track and Rupesh jumped in front of the train in presence of Ashwajeet. A case of accidental death has been registered with Jawaharnagar police station while constable Sanjay Shirsath is further investigating the case.

Police said that Rupesh before jumping in front of the train traced the location of the train, which was confirmed from his mobile phone.