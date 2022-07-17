Youth kidnapped, beaten up
By Lokmat English Desk | Published: July 17, 2022 09:35 PM2022-07-17T21:35:01+5:302022-07-17T21:35:01+5:30
Aurangabad, July 17: Five persons forcibly kidnapped a youth Ashish Santosh Ghargadhve (Burudgaon Road, ITI College) going in his ...
Five persons forcibly kidnapped a youth Ashish Santosh Ghargadhve (Burudgaon Road, ITI College) going in his car by forcibly entering the case and severely beat him at Mayur Park Road on July 8 night. They also damaged the car. A case has been registered with Harsul police station against Yash Ganraj, Vijay Ganraj, Priti and two others (all residents of Nandanvan Colony).