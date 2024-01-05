Youth killed in hotel over personal enmity in Baijipura

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

In a tragic incident, one youth was brutally stabbed to death by another, over a personal enmity, in Baijipura today evening. The murder was so severe that the sharp-edged got pierced in the shoulder and emerged from the back and the victim collapsed on the ground and was lying in a pool of blood. The killer was a drug addict, it is said.

Shahzeb Khan Shakil Khan is an ITI student and he was frequently having clashes with Ikrar alias Chotu Matin Khan (resident of the same locality) for one or the other reasons for the past many days. It so happened that Shahzeb and Chotu quarrelled with each other in Baijipura, four days ago. Hence Chotu threatened him with dire consequences and left the place. He was harbouring a grudge against Shahzeb. Chotu inquired the whereabouts of Shahzeb from other youths on Thursday.

Meanwhile, Chotu’s elder brother Abrar got wind of the latest quarrel. Hence Abrar

called Shahzeb to resolve the matter in Baijipura today at 4 pm. Abrar also called his friend Syed Faizal Syed Shaikat (Altamash Colony) for the intervention.

Avoided Chotu in the meeting….

Abrar, Faizal and Shazeb met to have tea in Hotel Patel (in Baijipura), on Friday at 4 pm. They intentionally did not invite Chotu in the meeting as they feared his presence would trigger tension. However, Chotu learnt about the meeting and he reached the hotel. Abrar told him to stay away, but Chotu looked towards Shahzeb in anger and also gave bad words to him. When Shazeb opposed it, Chotu whisked out the sharp-edged knife and stabbed in the shoulder. Faizal tried to stop Chotu, but the accused tried to cut his fingers and he sustained severe injuries.

Serious question on drug-addicts

Shazeb was lying in a pool of blood on the ground. The incident attracted a large gathering. Shahzeb was rushed to MGM Hospital. The doctors tried to stop the bleeding and also started pumping, but he breathed his last during the treatment.

Acting upon the information, the Jinsi police station’s inspector Ramesh Gade, API Anil Magare, PSI Rohit Gangurde and Raosaheb Kakad reached the murder spot. However, the killer had disappeared from the spot.

There was a splash of blood on the walls in the hotel and the owner cleaned it. Hence the police made him sit in the police station till the night. Sensation prevailed in the area as it is the first murder of the new year.

It is learnt that Chotu is a drug addict. Hence once again the issue of the rise in the number of drug addicts and the growing crime due to it has become debatable.