Youth killed in Sevan Hill crash Identified as Jalna Resident

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

The youth killed in a hit-and-run near the Sevan Hill flyover on Sunday night has been identified as Gautam Gaikwad (38), a resident of Devmurti village in Jalna district, police confirmed on Monday.

According to Pundliknagar police, Gautam was returning to Beedkin on his two-wheeler after attending a relative’s funeral at Shelgaon (Bhadnapur tehsil) when the accident occurred. Near the Raj Petrol Pump on Sevan Hill Road, a speeding unidentified four-wheeler rammed into his bike and fled. Police inspector incharge Ashok Bhandare and assistant sub-inspector Anil Mhaske rushed to the spot and shifted the critically injured Gautam to the hospital, where doctors declared him dead on arrival. Following a complaint by his brother Yogesh Gaikwad, a case has been registered against the absconding driver. Police sub-inspector Arjun Raut is leading the investigation.