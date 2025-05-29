Youth lured by fake accident, robbed in forest during wedding shopping visit

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

A 21-year-old youth from Chalisgaon was lured under the pretext of a bike accident and then assaulted and robbed in a forested area near Nagarnaka. The incident occurred on recently but the complaint was filed three days later at the Cantonment Police Station.

The victim, Manzoor Rangrez, who works at a medical store, had arrived in the city with his friend Altamash Shaikh for wedding shopping. Around 7 pm, while driving from Padegaon to Nagarnaka, their car was struck from behind by a bike (MH-20-GA-3364) carrying three riders. When confronted, the bikers became aggressive, abused Manzoor, and demanded compensation for the alleged damage. Despite Manzoor's denial of fault, the bikers insisted on taking the matter to the police. Two of them boarded the car but instead diverted it toward a forested patch near Kendriya Vidyalaya. There, they assaulted Manzoor, robbed Rs 20,000 in cash, and forced a Rs 15,000 transfer via PhonePe, threatening to kill him. Shaken, Manzoor returned to his hometown immediately. He approached the police upon returning to the city on May 28. An FIR has been registered, and investigations are underway.