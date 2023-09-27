Youth maligns image of girl online

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Vedantnagar police have registered an offence against Kalpesh Vijay Rupekar (22, Krantinagar) for opening a fake account of a girl on Instagram and maligned her image by uploading her photos on it when she turned down his friendship offer. The incident took place between July 13 and September 22.

Kalpesh and the complainant knew each other. The accused tried to develop a conversation with her and also insisted that she accompany him for a ride. When she refused his offer. The accused got enraged and by chasing her took some photos. On September 22, Kalpesh opened her fake account on social media and attempted to make her photos viral. When the girl learnt about it, she lodged the complaint with the police station. Further investigation is on by police inspector Brahma Giri.