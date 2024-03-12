Youth mesmerised audience through classical singing

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: There is always a poor response from the audience for classical singing and music competitions in the youth festival. However, the classical singing competition in the Indradhanush youth festival being held at Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada University drew a good response from audience.

This was the highlight of Tuesday, the second day of the five-day youth festival. The classical singing contest was conducted at Abhijatrang stage in the CFART auditorium today.

Dr Sanjay Sangvikar, Dr Sagar Chakranarayan, Dr Dhananjay Vadmare, Ashok Bhosikar, Sanjay Bhalerao and Dr Yuvraj Gaherao coordinated and arranged the competition. Hema Upasani, Sharangdhar Sathe and Makarand Hengane were judges. The youths with the classical ragas mesmerised the audience.

Names of some of the teams who participated in the competitions are as follows; Dr Balasaheb Sawant Konkan Agricultural College, Punyashlok Ahilyabai Holkar Solapur University, Maharashtra University of Health Sciences, KBCNM University, SNDT University, Mahatma Phule Agricultural University, Bamu, Swami Ramanand Tirtha Marathwada University, Savitribai Phule Pune University, Karmaveer Bhaurao Patil University, University of Mumbai, Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar of Technological University, Rashtrasant Tukdoji Maharaj Nagpur University, Sant Gadgbaba Amravati University and Maharashtra University of Animal and Fisheries Sciences.