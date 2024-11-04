Youth murdered at Hinanagar over trivial issue

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: A youth was murdered by six persons at Hinanagar-Chikalthana on Sunday evening over a trivial issue.

According to details, three children from the family of Parvin Shaikh were bursting crackers in front of the house of Irfana Ayas Shaikh (36) at 9.30 pm yesterday.

The newly-born grandson of Irfana was frightened by to bursting of crackers. This resulted in arguments between Irfana and Parvin. Both of them reached MIDC Cidco Police Station to lodge a complaint. They did compromise at the police station. However, family of Parvin started beating up the family members of Irfana.

Parvin's brothers Salman Pathan, Arshad alias Aada Pathan and Azhar Pathan started beating up Irfana's brother Eejaz Ghani Shaikh. Parveena, her mother Mehrunisa and her daughter Javeria Shaikh also started beating up others.

Arshad threw a stone at Ejaz's head during this quarrel. Six people were brutally beating up Ejaz, who was lying on the ground in a pool of blood. Ejaz fell unconscious as soon as he was hit in the head again with an iron rod.

He was admitted to the District Civil Hospital, where he was declared brought dead.

Ejaz was doing farming at Karmad. Police Inspector Gajanan Kalyankar and Assistant Inspector Bharat Pachole arrested six attackers. PSI Jagannath Mendkudle is investigating further.

Box

Attacks with knives, sickles and sticks over firecrackers bursting

- Ashok Kedare (50, Amber Hill) was beaten up and injured by three people on the night of November 1 when he asked them to burst firecrackers at an open space. A case was registered against Rohidas Dehade, Aniket Dehade and Krishna Dehade in Harsul Police Station.

- Aniket Thorat (21, Waluj) was beaten up with a knife due to the firecracker bursting near the accused. A case was registered against Abhishek Sonwane, Vaibhav Sonwane, Krishna Thackeray and Tejas Dhaneshwar at Waluj Police Station.

- Ratnadeep Jadhav and his mother beat up Karan Pradhan (19), asking him to burst firecrackers at another place. They hit him in the face with a sickle.

Box

Firecrackers thrown at vehicles

Those who asked for reasons for throwing firecrackers at moving vehicles were beaten up. A case was registered with Jawaharnagar Police Station against Kishore Kirtikar, Kiran Kirtikar and Prakash Chabukswar who beat the husband and the son of Shivkanya Dambale in Indiranagar.

In another case, Sahil Sreesundar and his brother Atish threw firecrackers into the gas-powered rickshaw of Shyam Misal and beat him up. They were booked with Cantonment Police Station. There were disputes in 22 places in the city and a case was registered against 11 people.