Youth murdered by slitting throat with sharp weapon; Gruesome late-night crime at SFS ground

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: A gruesome incident came to light around 10.30 pm on Tuesday, when a young man was found murdered at the deserted ground of St. Francis School, located off Jalna Road. The youth had been brutally killed by slitting his throat with a sharp weapon. As soon as the information was received, the Jawaharnagar police rushed to the spot, conducted a panchanama, and began searching for the suspects.

The deceased has been identified as Suresh Bhagwan Umbarkar (30, Kailasnagar). Police said that Suresh worked as a cook. The playground behind Apna Market, belonging to St. Francis School, remains dark at night.

On Tuesday night, some inebriated persons reportedly noticed suspicious activity taking place in the darkness. When they went closer, they saw a few people slitting the throat of a young man before fleeing the scene. They immediately informed the Jawaharnagar police.

Police inspectors Sachin Kumbhar and Nirmala Pardeshi, along with other officers and personnel, reached the spot. They found the horrifying scene of a youth murdered with a sharp weapon. The deceased was later identified as Suresh Umbarkar.

As news of the incident spread across Kailasnagar, Vishnunagar, and Bhanudasnagar areas, a large number of onlookers gathered at the spot. A woman relative of the deceased broke down in tears upon seeing the body. Around midnight, the police completed the panchanama and began the process of shifting the body to the Government Medical College and Hospital for post-mortem.

He worked at an omelette centre

In recent days, Suresh had been employed at an omelette centre opposite Hedgewar Hospital. He had been divorced a few years after his marriage. On Tuesday night, he was reportedly seen with a friend in Kailasnagar, locals said. Police have launched an investigation to identify the killers and determine the motive behind the murder.