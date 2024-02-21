Youth murdered in Paithan

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: A 32-year-old youth was murdered with a shovel in Paithan tehsil of the district. The incident of the killing came to light on Wednesday at noon. The deceased has been identified as Krishna Eknath Dolas (Laxminagar).

According to details, the deceased who was unmarried was living away from his family in a tin shed. His father Eknath Dolas was living at some distance from his tin shed. Krishna had an addiction to liquor. His father used to provide him meals daily.

When his father went to deliver tiffin to his son at noon today as usual, he found Krishna lying in a pool of blood. He informed relatives about it while the maternal uncle of Krishna informed to Paithan Police Station.

A police team comprising Police Officers Siddheshwar Gore and Audumbar Maske, Sanjay Madane, Manoj Vaidya, and Vijay More went to the spot and inspected it. The preliminary enquiry indicates that Krishna Dolas died on the spot after an unknown person hit him on the face and head with an iron shovel.

Shovel seized

A shovel with blood stains and liquor bottles were found near the dead body. The reason for the murder is not clear. After the police panchnama, the dead body was sent to the government hospital for post-mortem examination. Sub Divisional Police Officer Dr Siddheshwar Bhore visited and inspected the spot. The process of registering a case was underway until late at night. Police Officer Siddheshwar Gore is probing the case.