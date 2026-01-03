Youth must understand deplorable condition of villages

Chhatraptai Sambhajinagar: “Cities are becoming increasingly prosperous while villages are becoming dilapidated. Today's youth need to understand the problems of the villages. Opportunities must be provided to the artisans in the villages. Until the villages become self-reliant, the country will not become self-reliant,” said Dr Sudhir Gavhane, the former Vice-Chancellor.

He was speaking as the chief guest at the inaugural ceremony of the two-day youth awareness camp organised by the Mahatma Gandhi Study Centre of Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada University at the Hindi Department auditorium on Friday.

Prashant Nagose, Vinod Devtale, Amit Sarode, and Study Centre Director Dr Sudhakar Shendge were present on the dais. Dr Sudhir Gavhane said that Mahatma Gandhi worked to unite India, a country with diverse languages, castes, religions, and cultures.

Dr Datta Kitale conducted the proceedings programme, while Sandeep Chalak proposed a vote of thanks.