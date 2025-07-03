Youth Parliament to instil democratic values in students

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

A two-day Young Indians Parliament is being held in city to introduce students to India’s parliamentary system and strengthen their understanding of democracy and civic responsibility.

Organised jointly by the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) youth wing Young Indians and MGM University, the event will take place on July 4 and 5 at MGM University's Einstein Auditorium. Former Member of Parliament Imtiaz Jalil will inaugurate the event. MGM University chancellor Ankushrao Kadam, vice chancellor Dr Vilas Sapkal, and registrar Dr Ashish Gadekar will be present as chief guests. Over 100 students from Jalna and Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar are expected to take part. The event will simulate real parliamentary processes including debates, bill discussions, and question hour, aiming to build youth leadership, critical thinking, and nation-building skills. The initiative is being conducted under the leadership of Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar chapter president Nilesh Patil and vice president Rishikesh Gawali. Event coordination is being managed by Mangesh Aswar, Akshay Gehi, and Sumedh Dhoot. The Thalir wing of Young Indians, which works with school students, is also actively supporting the programme.