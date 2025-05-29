Youth robbed after fake bike collision

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

A 21-year-old youth from Chalisgaon was robbed of Rs 35,000 after being tricked under the guise of a road accident. The incident occurred on May 25 near Nagarnaka, but a formal complaint was filed with Cantonment Police on May 28.

The victim, Manzoor Rangrez, had come to the city with his friend for wedding shopping. Around 7 pm, while driving from Padegaon towards Nagarnaka, their car was hit from behind by a triple-seat bike (MH -20-GA-3364). When Manzoor stopped to question them, the bikers abused and threatened him, claiming damage to their bike and demanding money. When he refused, they proposed to settle it at the police station. However, instead of heading to the station, two of the accused entered Manzoor’s car and diverted it to a forested area behind Kendriya Vidyalaya. There, all three assaulted him, looted Rs 20,000 in cash, and forced a Rs 15,000 UPI transfer. Terrified, Manzoor returned home to Chalisgaon and later filed a complaint on returning to the city.