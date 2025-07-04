Youth robbed of ₹35,000 at knifepoint near Pisadevi

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

A youth was robbed of Rs 35,000 in cash at knifepoint late on the night of July 2. The incident took place around 11 pm on the Ambedkar Nagar–Pisadevi road, where three unidentified individuals on two motorcycles intercepted the victim and demanded money.

The victim, Akash Solunke (22), a medical shop owner residing in Gajanan Nagar, N-11, was returning home after closing his store in the Pisadevi area. Near Vaishali Dhaba, the accused stopped him and one of them placed a knife on his chest, forcibly taking Rs 35,000 from his trouser pocket. A case was registered at MIDC Cidco police station on July 3 in connection with the incident.