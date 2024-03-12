Youth shows sensitivity through drawings, posters & sculpture presentation

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Young artists showed sensitivity through their arts on Tuesday, the second day of the five-day State level inter-university Indradhanush youth festival being held in Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada University (Bamu). The youth festival was inaugurated on Monday on the campus.

A total of three competitions were conducted in the Fine Art category at the Fine Art Department of the campus in three sessions.

In the morning sessions, 21 teams participated in the drawing competition. They presented their art on themes like social commitment, festivals of Maharashtra and youth festivals.

In the second session, 21 teams presented posters on organ donation, culture and environmental preservation. A total of 18 teams participated in the sculpture, the third competition. They created their art on farmers, historical monuments and nature.

Observer from Raj Bhavan Dr Pramod Pabrekar, registrar Dr Prashant Amrutkar and director of the students development department and Dr Kailas Ambure visited the stage and encouraged the young artists. Rangoli and Cartoon competition will be organised at the same venue on March 13 while the spot photography contest will be held on March 14.