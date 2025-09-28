Youth speaks on farmers, Digital India & rain in elocution contest

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Young participants presented their thoughts on three themes, ‘Dekhlayancha Das Shetkari, New Digital India and Oh Rain’ in an elocution competition conducted at the Shabdarang stage in the afternoon on the second day of the Central Youth Festival on Sunday.

They expressed that although India is an agrarian country, the farmers remain poor, while capitalists continue to grow richer. Despite toiling tirelessly in the fields, the farmer ends up being a slave to the entire system. Today, everyone is allowed to set the price for their own goods, but the farmer does not have the right to determine the price of his own produce. This very injustice is one of the reasons why farmer suicides are witnessed.

In today’s Digital India, numerous frauds are taking place. A country that once couldn’t manufacture a needle is now launching missions to the Moon (Chandrayaan) and Mars (Mangalyaan). However, even in this digital era, people continue to blindly follow superstitions, for example, that the positioning of planets like Mars (Mangal) in one’s horoscope affects their life. Digital India appears to be evolving through social media, but sadly, not human nature. The youth also spoke on ‘Oh Rain.