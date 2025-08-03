Youth stabbed for joining local procession

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

In a shocking incident in the Harsul area, a 22-year-old youth was stabbed and assaulted for allegedly participating in a procession. The attack took place around 8 pm on August 1 in MHADA Colony.

As per the police complaint, Shivdas Devidas Sutar, a resident of Jahangir Colony, was confronted by two local youths Ritik Tambe and Ritik Katphale who questioned his presence in the procession, asking, “Why did you come to this procession?” The confrontation escalated into violence. The duo allegedly thrashed him and stabbed him with a knife, leaving him injured. Harsul police have registered a case and launched an investigation into the matter.