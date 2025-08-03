Youth stabbed for joining local procession
By Lokmat English Desk | Updated: August 3, 2025 22:25 IST2025-08-03T22:25:02+5:302025-08-03T22:25:02+5:30
Lokmat News Network Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar In a shocking incident in the Harsul area, a 22-year-old youth was stabbed and ...
Lokmat News Network
Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar
In a shocking incident in the Harsul area, a 22-year-old youth was stabbed and assaulted for allegedly participating in a procession. The attack took place around 8 pm on August 1 in MHADA Colony.
As per the police complaint, Shivdas Devidas Sutar, a resident of Jahangir Colony, was confronted by two local youths Ritik Tambe and Ritik Katphale who questioned his presence in the procession, asking, “Why did you come to this procession?” The confrontation escalated into violence. The duo allegedly thrashed him and stabbed him with a knife, leaving him injured. Harsul police have registered a case and launched an investigation into the matter.Open in app