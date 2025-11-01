Youth stabbed, milk vendor attacked in Mukundwadi and Ramnagar

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

Barely days after a brutal murder shook Mukundwadi and Ramnagar, fear gripped residents once again as criminals struck in two separate violent incidents within twelve hours. In one case, a milk vendor was assaulted with a sharp object, while in another, a youth was stabbed for refusing to pay money for drugs.

Locals allege that despite repeated crimes, police and the crime branch have failed to take strong action, allowing criminals to operate freely. The accused have been identified as Akshay Shingare of Rajnagar and Yash Manish Veer of Sanjaynagar.

-----

Milk vendor attacked with milk can

Milk vendor Somnath Aher from Mukundwadi was on his morning delivery route when he confronted Akshay Shingare, who was creating a ruckus on the road between Mukundwadi Railway Station and Zenda Chowk. When Aher asked him to move aside, Akshay started abusing him and, in anger, snatched the milk can from his bike and hit him on the head several times.

Aher collapsed, bleeding profusely, as locals rushed him to a nearby hospital. The accused fled the scene but was later arrested. Police confirmed that Akshay already has two previous cases registered at Mukundwadi police station this year.

-----

Teen attacked over Rs 100 demand

In another shocking incident around 6.30 pm on October 30, 17-year-old Rishikesh from Sanjaynagar was attacked in Ramnagar market. Accused Yash Manish Veer allegedly demanded Rs 100 from him for drugs. When Rishikesh refused, Veer stabbed and thrashed him in public, leaving bystanders horrified as the incident unfolded in the crowded area. Police have registered separate cases of attempted murder and assault, but residents demand stricter patrolling and action against rising drug-linked crimes in the area.