Youth stabbed to death near Paithan Gate

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

A youth was stabbed to death following a minor dispute in a lane leading to the vegetable market near Paithan Gate on Monday night, November 10, around 10.30 pm.

The deceased has been identified as Imran Qureshi (33). The accused fled the scene immediately after the incident. According to police sources from Kranti Chowk police station, Imran had an argument with a worker from the nearby MR Mobile shop over a trivial issue. The accused has been known alis Paevej (name not given). The quarrel escalated, and the worker allegedly pulled out a knife and repeatedly stabbed Imran, killing him on the spot. Police officials rushed to the location upon receiving information. A large crowd gathered at the scene. The police conducted a spot panchnama and sent the body to for post-mortem. The accused is currently on the run, and police teams have been deployed to trace him. The incident has triggered tension in the Paithan Gate area.