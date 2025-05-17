Youth succumbs to assault injuries

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

The district and sessions court on Saturday sentenced a 20-year-old accused to seven years of rigorous imprisonment for fatally attacking a youth with a motorcycle key. The court also directed the District Legal Services Authority to provide compensation to the victim’s family.

Chetan Ravindra Kamble, a resident of Ramanagar, Usmanpura, was convicted by Additional Sessions Judge D.H. Keluskar, who also imposed a fine of Rs 5,000. The court acquitted the other co-accused due to lack of concrete evidence.

Case Background:

According to the complaint filed by Rajesh Thombre, on the night of August 12, 2023, his son Ajinkya was attacked while returning from Raju Misal’s shop near Samaj Mandir around 10.45 pm. Rajesh rushed to the spot after being alerted by his wife and found Ajinkya grievously injured, bleeding from the neck. Before losing consciousness, Ajinkya reportedly identified Chetan Kamble as the main assailant, stating that he had been attacked with a motorcycle key. He also alleged that Chetan’s father Balu Kamble, along with his mother, grandmother, grandfather, sister, and two friends, had beaten him using stones, sticks, and fists. Ajinkya later succumbed to his injuries during treatment.

Legal Proceedings:

An FIR was lodged at Osmanpura Police Station, and the investigation was led by then assistant inspector Rahul Suryatal. A chargesheet was subsequently filed, and Additional district government pleader Satish Mundwadkar examined 11 witnesses during the trial. Sub-inspector Vijay Salve served as the liaison officer throughout the legal process.