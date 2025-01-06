Youth sustains serious injuries on thorat due to manja
Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: A 19-year-old youth sustained serious injuries from the throat to the neck, near the TV Center Chowk area on Monday evening due to manja. As many as 35 stitches were given for this wound.
The injured youth Shaikh Fardeen (Daulatabad), was passing through the TV Center Chowk area on a two-wheeler on Monday evening for work. Suddenly, manja got stuck around his neck and there were injuries on the throat and neck. He was immediately admitted to a private hospital and was given 35 stitches to him.