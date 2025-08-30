Youth swallows needle during dental treatment in GDCH

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

An unusual incident occurred on Saturday afternoon at the Government Dental College and Hospital (GDCH), when a patient accidentally swallowed a dental needle during treatment. The patient was immediately shifted to a private hospital, where the swallowed needle was removed through endoscopy. Doctors have confirmed that the patient’s condition is now stable.

A 22-year-old youth had visited the above dental college around 12.30 pm on Saturday for a root canal procedure. During the treatment, he suddenly swallowed the needle being used. As soon as the incident came to notice, doctors at the dental college admitted him to the trauma unit at Government Medical College and Hospital. From there, he was referred to a private hospital, where the needle was successfully removed from his stomach with the help of endoscopy.

Accidentally swallowed the needle

GDCH Dean Dr Maya Indurkar said, “During the root canal procedure, the patient accidentally swallowed the needle. He was treated at a private hospital. Neither the patient nor his relatives have lodged any complaint in this regard.”

Patient’s condition stable

Dr. Pandurang Wattamwar said, “Gastroenterologist Dr Rahul Talele removed the swallowed needle from the patient’s stomach using endoscopy. The patient’s condition is stable, and he will be discharged on Sunday.”