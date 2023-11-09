Youth threatenes to kill father over small dash
By Lokmat English Desk | Published: November 9, 2023 11:40 PM2023-11-09T23:40:09+5:302023-11-09T23:40:09+5:30
Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: A young man brutally beat and injured his father at Triveninagar of N-7 on Wednesday over a trivial issue. A case was registered against Amol Rajendra alias Rajesh Parashar with Cidco police station.
According to details, Rajendra was going to water a tree after worshipping at 9.30 am, yesterday. At that time, Amol was sleeping in the hall. Amol's feet received a slight dash from his father. He became angry and started arguments with his father. The argument escalated and Amol threw a chair at his father.
Later, he also beat and injured his father by breaking his head with a stick. The son also threatened to kill his father after vandalising the materials in the house. Rajendra was admitted to the hospital. A case was registered against Amol on the complaint of his father.