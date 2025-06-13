Youth violinists ensemble tonight at 6.30 pm

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

The Swaravardhan Violin Group will present its musical showcase ‘Swaranubandh’ on Saturday at 6.30 pm at Bhanudas Chavan Auditorium, near the Government Engineering College. Conceptualized by Swapna Datar and directed by Prabodh Joshi, the program features 16 young violinists and supporting artists on octopad, keyboard, and tabla. Anchoring will be done by Neeta Panse. The event is jointly organized by Sahitya Sangeet Kala Manch, Swarvardhan, Adv. Bhagyashree Pathakvekar, and Guitar and Gimmick. Entry is free, but limited seats are available.