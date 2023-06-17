Youth wandering with sword arrested

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

The police arrested a 23-year-old youth wandering with a sword at Annabhau Sathe Chowk on Friday night. A case has been registered with the City Chowk police station against the accused Akshay alias Kalya Raju Hiwale.

Police said, PSI Praveen Wagh received the information that a youth is trying to create panic in Annabhau Sathe Chowk by wandering with a sword. The police team rushed to the spot. However, after seeing the police, Akshay started running from the scene. The police chased him and arrested him at Vishwasnagar and seized a 28 inches long sword from him.