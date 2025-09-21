Youth who attacked Minister Save’s car shifted to Yerwada mental hospital

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

Police and the Manuskhi group admitted the youth who pelted stones at Minister Atul Save’s car on Saturday to Pune’s Yerwada Mental Hospital after doctors confirmed his long-term mental illness.

Psychiatrists at Government Government medical college and hospital(GMCH) examined him for two hours before recommending specialized treatment in Pune. His father revealed that he has been suffering from mental illness for the past 16 years. Pundliknagar police, along with the Manuskhi team, ensured his safe transfer. Police Inspector Ashok Bhandare, assistant police inspector Shivprasad Karale, police sub-Inspector Sunil Mhaske, and officers Vinod Bhalerao, Kalyan Nikam, and Akshay Dhanwate played a key role in the operation.