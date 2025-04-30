Youth’s body found 2 days after jumping into godavari river

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

The body of a 32-year-old man who jumped into the Godavari River on Monday night was recovered on Wednesday morning in Kaigaon, Nevasa tehsil.

The deceased, Mehmood Maksud Hasani, a resident of Pol Ranjangaon in Gangapur tehsil, had parked his car near the new bridge on the Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar–Pune highway before jumping into the river around 8 pm. Locals noticed the car and alerted the police. Despite an overnight search, his body was only found around 11 am on Wednesday, floating downstream in Nevasa taluka. Police and family members reached the spot for identification. His body was sent for postmortem at the Nevasa square sub-district hospital and later handed over to the family. An accidental death case has been registered at Nevasa Police Station.