Youths’ gang creating domination by killing notorious goons

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Cantonment Police arrested four persons in a murder case that took place at Pethenagar on Sunday night.

It may be noted that Rohit Mote (25), Ishwar Chavan (23), Sachin Tribhuvan (23), Ajay Ghule (20) and Rajesh Solase (all residents of Bhavsinghpura) were drinking liquor at Pethenagar ground on Sunday night. After creating a nuisance, they were returning home on two motorcycles.

The motorcycles were slipped in a heap of mud. So, they were creating a nuisance over this. Shaikh Amer Shaikh Salim (29, Juna Bhavsinghpura) came and started abusing them. There was an argument over an old enmity.

As soon as Amer took out a knife, the five accused snatched his knife and attacked him. They also put a stone on his head. They murdered Shaikh Amer who was involved in several cases of beating and robberies in the area.

Ishwar, Sachin and Rohit surrendered on the same night to the Cantonment Police. Police inspector Pramod Deokate arrested Ajay from his residence while police feel that Rajesh may have run away to Mumbai.

Judicial Magistrate First Class P S Muley granted police custody to the accused up to February 10.

Murder for domination

Amer had attacked Kailash two years ago. Amer paid Rs 23,000 to Kailas through Sachin to turn approver in the case. However, Kailas was present on February 2 as a witnesses. Amer was angry about this. Not a single case has been registered against the accused yet.

Some days ago, notorious criminal Babbi Shrike was attacked by a gang of youths. The accused reached the police station to create their domination in the local crime area. Similar cases have been taking place in Cantonment, Padegaon and Bhavsinghpura for the past many months.