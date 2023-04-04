Youths raise slogans ‘Main Jain Hun...Mujhe Abhiman Hai’

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Young members of the Jain community were dancing to the songs like ‘Har Ghar Mein Ab Ek Hi Nam, Jai Mahavir, Ek Hi Nara Gunjega and Mere Bharat Ka Bachcha Bachcha Jai Mahavir Bole Ga’ in Shobhayatra which was taken out in the city on Tuesday to celebrate Mahavir Jayanti. Passion and enthusiasm were seen at every step.

Seeing tableaux on the contribution of Jain in the country’s development and freedom struggle, all were telling ‘Main Hun Jain...Mujhe Abhiman Hai.

People not just from our district but from other districts too arrived in the city to see the Shobhayatra of Mahavir Janmakalyanak Mahotsau. The timing of the beginning procession was at 8 am while chariots arrived at Paithan Gate from different parts of the city at 7 am.

The tableaux were made on the them of ‘Main Jain Hun---Mujhe Abhiman Hai.

Tableau of Raja Bazaar Digamber Jain Mahila Mandal displayed ‘Jain Dharm’s Mahima’ while Prerna Swadhyaya Mand developed a tableau giving information about the contribution to the country development made by great leaders like Walchand Hirachan, Karmavir Bhaurao Patil, Swatantravir Lala Lajpatrai, scientist Vikram Sarabhai. The women participants of the procession were holding placards.

Tableaux of Sumtisagar Pathshala drew attention towards Veer Bhamasha’s help to Maharana Pratap with his wealth. Kalikund Parshavnath Saitwal Digamber Jain Mandir provided information about the pious place ‘Sammed Shikharji.

The “Look and Learn’ group showed photographs of dutiful members of the Jain community and also raised slogans like ‘Main Jain Hun.......Mujhe Abhiman Hai.

Chandraprabhu Digamber Jain Mandir’s tableaux displayed a message of ‘Garva Se Kaho Ham Sab Jain Hai. Bhagwan Mahavir Jankalyanak Mahotsav Samiti’s Nilesh Pahade Kavita Ajmera, Ravi Lodha, Megha Sugandhi, Rahul Sahuji, Mithalal Kankariya, Sangeeta Sancheti, Ajit Chandaliya, Pallavi Shah, Maya Mutha, Pushpa Bafna, Amol Mogle, Tanuja Gandhi, Meena Padiwal, Manju Patni, Narendra Ajmera worked for the success of the procession.