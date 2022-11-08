Yuva Sena chief pays visit to Gurdwara

Aurangabad:

The Yuva Sena chief Aditya Thackeray has paid obeisance by visiting Gurdwara in Osmanpura, on account of Guru Nanak Jayanti, on Tuesday morning. The management board of Gurdwara welcomed him by tieing a turban (pagadi).

Aditya is on a tour of the Aurangabad district. During the tour, he is interacting with the farmers who are in grief after sustaining damage to their standing crops and agricultural produce due to the heavy downpour. He stated that the losses have forced the farmers to celebrate Diwali by wearing old clothes. However, the state government is yet to offer monetary relief to the farmers.

He halted in the city on Monday night and visited the Gurdwara on Tuesday morning. The president of Gurdwara (Osmanpura) Harvinder Singh Bindra, Kuldeep Singh Mir, Rajendra Singh Doddy, Gurpreetsingh Pandher, Ajit Singh Siledar and others welcomed him and tied a 'Pheta' (turban) to him. Aditya offered a 'Rumal' (Sirefa) to Guru Granth Sahib and spend 20 minutes in the Gurdwara.

The leader of opposition Ambadas Danve, MLA Uday Singh Rajput, former MP Chandrakant Khaire, former mayor Nandkumar Ghodele, Ashutosh Dankh, Nitin Pawar and others were also present on the occasion.