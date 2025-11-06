Yuva Sena meet from November 7

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

In view of the upcoming municipal corporation, municipal council, nagar panchayat, zilla parishad, and panchayat samiti elections, Shinde Sena’s Yuva Sena working president Purvesh Sarnaik will be on a tour of the Marathwada on November 7 and 8.

On November 7, a meeting of party office-bearers from five districts, Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, Jalna, Hingoli, Parbhani, and Nanded, has been organised at the party’s central campaign office at Nirala Bazar.

On November 8, meetings of Yuva Sena office-bearers from Dharashiv (Osmanabad), Latur, and Beed districts will be held in Dharashiv.

These meetings will be attended by Yuva Sena chief secretaries Rahul Londhe and Kiran Sali, said the Marathwada secretary Nilesh Shinde.